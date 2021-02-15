Kansas Electric Cooperatives ask Co-op members to conserve energy where possible, Evergy begins temporary electricity reductions in service area

In this photo illustration, a Nest thermostat installed in a home is seen on January 16, 2014 (Photo illustration by George Frey/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which balances electricity production and use for a 14-state region including Kansas, declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 3.

SPP has directed its member utilities to be prepared to implement controlled interruptions of service if necessary.

Evergy said at 12:15, they began turning off the electricity to blocks of customers for approximately 30-60 minutes according to a news release. The emergency outages will then rotate to another portion of Evergy’s service area. Power will cycle off and on periodically until the reduction is no longer required by the SPP. With these extreme cold temperatures, equipment may not operate as intended. As a result, outages could last longer than 30 – 60 minutes.

If you are impacted by an emergency electricity reduction, you do not need to report your outage. Rather, check Evergy’s outage map and www.evergy.com/outageinfo for more information. All customers should be prepared for the potential for these periodic outages. If you experience an outage that lasts longer than an hour, report your outage at www.evergy.com or call 888-544-4852 or 800-544-4857, for Kansas Central customers.

Extreme cold weather has led to regionwide electricity use that exceeds available generation across the SPP service territory. SPP declared an EEA Level 3 at 10:08 a.m. CT on Feb. 15, signaling that its operating reserves are below the required minimum. https://t.co/I5YSeryEaD pic.twitter.com/OKBxF05Qjn — Southwest Power Pool (@SPPorg) February 15, 2021

Earlier Monday, the Kansas Electric Cooperative asked their members to conserve energy which would force the SPP to implement controlled service interruptions, also called “brownouts.”

“We are already seeing high electric use and are anticipating record-breaking demand in the next 24 to 48 hours,” said Lee Tafanelli, CEO of Kansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.

The record-breaking cold is also putting a significant strain on natural gas supplies. The cold weather is freezing off natural gas production, making less gas available for delivery to customers.

“We are facing a several critical days where both electric and natural gas supplies will be extremely tight,” Tafanelli said. “By reducing power usage where safely possible, we can help protect the integrity and reliability of the electric grid.”

Kansans can conserve energy by turning down thermostats and not using high energy-consuming appliances, such as clothes washers and dryers, ovens, and dishwashers, beginning now and continuing through mid-week.

Other ways Kansans can do their part to help conserve electricity include:

Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees if your health permits.

Check and change furnace filters if needed to ensure optimum airflow. Rule of thumb: change filter every 3 months; 2 months if you have pets or family members have allergies.

Close furnace registers and doors to unoccupied rooms to keep occupied rooms warmer, which will help reduce consumption.

Keep vents clear. High efficiency furnaces have vents leading outside. Make sure they are not blocked with ice or debris. Inside, make sure vents are not covered by rugs or furniture.

Resist the urge to crank up the thermostat as it’s unlikely to make much of difference except to put a strain on the furnace and your energy bill. Instead, wear an extra layer or use blankets to keep warm. Lowering the temperature just a couple of degrees will protect your furnace.

Reprogram thermostat if it’s set to lower significantly at night or when no one is home. During extreme cold weather like we are experiencing now, the furnace will have a hard time raising the temperature to the desired level and it will use more energy to do so.

Close blinds and curtains to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Make microwave or toaster-oven friendly meals to save energy.

Unplug electronics and other items not in use.

Businesses should minimize use of lighting and electric-consuming equipment as much as possible

Governor Laura Kelly will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today to give an update regarding extreme winter weather. She will be joined by Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, Adjutant General and Director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, Andrew French, Chairman of the Kansas Corporation Commission.