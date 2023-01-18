NESS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Some parts of the state recently saw rain and snow, but experts say that makes little impact on the ongoing drought.

Kansas drought map on Jan. 10, 2023. (Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)

Gary Gantz, the president of DE Bondurant Grain in Ness City, said that Wednesday’s moisture has no impact because the drought has been going on for about a year and a half.

“Most of our stands of wheat, almost nonexistent,” he said. “And so it’s going to be a struggle from here forward for sure.”

Gantz said that western Kansas will need a lot of rain in the next few months for fall planting.

“For us to turn around and get positive, between now and April 1st, we would probably need, you know, seven or eight inches,” he said.

This would put them in the position to plant fall crops in May and April, but Gantz said it probably wouldn’t do much for wheat crops now.

To put it all into perspective, he saw less than 10 inches in 2022. Normally, he says there should be around 19 inches.

“It’s kind of typical for this part of the country,” Gantz said. “We don’t get the rain central Kansas does, but it’s really been heightened in the last year and a half.”

To view the latest drought conditions, click here.