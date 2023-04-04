WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The risk of more wildfires is high across Kansas Tuesday because of the dry conditions and the strong wind. The Kansas Forest Service calls it “extreme fire weather.”

KFS and other state agencies say they have ground and aviation resources pre-positioned across the state so they can quickly get to any wildfires. But officials say the strong wind could also ground the aircraft.

The crews will be pre-positioned in central Kansas around the Salina and Abilene area until they are assigned. Crews should be briefed and ready by noon.

KFS has asked for help through the Great Plains Interstate Fire Compact. Because of the request, firefighters and equipment from North and South Dakota will be arriving in Kansas Tuesday.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management asks Kansans to be careful, saying, “Please use caution and remember that it only takes a spark.”

If a fire does start, the wind could push it quickly into an out-of-control wildfire, putting homes and lives at risk.

Meade County Kansas Emergency Management says firefighters were in training at the Meade Airport Monday night. Newer firefighters were trained on loading water into an aircraft for water drops on wildfires. They also tested the new command aviation radio purchased with Homeland Security money.