Kansas Gas Service reminds large-use customers to curb usage

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNW) – With extreme cold-weather producing historic lows

and increased demand, Kansas Gas Service has directed large customers to reduce their usage to

‘plant protection mode’ (lowest possible usage that will keep pipes from freezing and avoid

damage to equipment) to prevent outages in Kansas.

“We are planning for potential outages and putting measures in place to keep gas service to our

customers and critical facilities,” said Sean Postlethwait, vice president of operations for Kansas

Gas Service. “Our large commercial, industrial and transport customers play an important and

pivotal role in helping the community avert a disruption in service.”

This curtailment does not apply to schools, hospitals, health care facilities, hotels, or lodging

facilities, grocery stores, universities, colleges, churches, public safety buildings, multi-family

dwellings and apartments.

“Following our regulatory obligations under our curtailment plan, an initial critical step is to take measures to seek assistance from our large commercial and industrial and transport customers to help avoid disruptions,” said Postlethwait.

Customers are encouraged to visit KansasGasService.com/SevereCold for any company severe

weather updates.

Kansans can do their part to help conserve: