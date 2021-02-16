Kansas Gas Service reminds large-use customers to curb usage

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNW) – With extreme cold-weather producing historic lows
and increased demand, Kansas Gas Service has directed large customers to reduce their usage to
‘plant protection mode’ (lowest possible usage that will keep pipes from freezing and avoid
damage to equipment) to prevent outages in Kansas.
“We are planning for potential outages and putting measures in place to keep gas service to our
customers and critical facilities,” said Sean Postlethwait, vice president of operations for Kansas
Gas Service. “Our large commercial, industrial and transport customers play an important and
pivotal role in helping the community avert a disruption in service.”
This curtailment does not apply to schools, hospitals, health care facilities, hotels, or lodging
facilities, grocery stores, universities, colleges, churches, public safety buildings, multi-family
dwellings and apartments.
“Following our regulatory obligations under our curtailment plan, an initial critical step is to take measures to seek assistance from our large commercial and industrial and transport customers to help avoid disruptions,” said Postlethwait.
Customers are encouraged to visit KansasGasService.com/SevereCold for any company severe
weather updates.
Kansans can do their part to help conserve:
- Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees if your health permits.
- Check and change furnace filters if needed to ensure optimum airflow. Rule of thumb: change filter every 3 months; 2 months if you have pets or family members have allergies.
- Close furnace registers and doors to unoccupied rooms to keep occupied rooms warmer, which will help reduce consumption.
- Keep vents clear. High efficiency furnaces have vents leading outside. Make sure they are not blocked with ice or debris. Inside, make sure vents are not covered by rugs or furniture.
- Resist the urge to crank up the thermostat as it’s unlikely to make much of difference except to put a strain on the furnace and your energy bill. Instead, wear an extra layer or use blankets to keep warm. Lowering the temperature just a couple of degrees will protect your furnace.
- Reprogram thermostat if it’s set to lower significantly at night or when no one is home. During extreme cold weather like we are experiencing now, the furnace will have a hard time raising the temperature to the desired level and it will use more energy to do so.
- Close blinds and curtains to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
- Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
- Make microwave or toaster-oven friendly meals to save energy.
- Unplug electronics and other items not in use.
- Businesses should minimize use of lighting and electric-consuming equipment as much as possible