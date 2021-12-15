Updates: High winds in Kansas causing power outages, darkening skies and highway closings

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Strong sustained winds between 30 mph and 40 mph are occurring across Kansas. Gusts already are reaching more than 70 mph.

The wind is causing low visibility on roads across Kansas due to blowing dust. The Kansas Department of Transportation is reporting several highways are closed. I-70 in both directions from the Colorado line to exit 159 in Hays because of low visibility and crashes blocking the roadway.

Already, several power outages are being reported across the state. How to check or report yours below.

Several schools across western Kansas canceled classes due to the high wind.

In Lamar, Colo., a 107 mph gust was recorded Wednesday morning. Here are some other gusts across Kansas.

  • Dodge City – 72 mph gust
  • Colby – 68 mph gust
  • Johnson City – 66 mph gust
  • Sharon Springs – 83 mph gust

