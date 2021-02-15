Kansas Humane Society: Asking for public’s support given current extreme weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society announced on its Facebook page Monday that it is looking for support — given the current inclement weather and the unexpected challenges and expenses that have resulted from it.

In a Facebook post, Kansas Humane Society stated:

“KHS has been asked to run off of emergency generator power to reduce strain on the grid. It will cost us about $1,000 per day just to keep our building warm for the pets in our care. Please help us with this large, unexpected expense if you can! We are doing everything possible to conserve power and reduce this cost as much as we can.

We have a large number of pets that cannot transfer to foster care right now because of the medical care they are receiving at KHS. We need to keep our building warm for these pets, and to keep the pipes from freezing so staff can continue to care for them and maintain clean and sanitary conditions. We currently have over 90 dogs and 20 cats in the building and foster is not an option for all of these animals at the moment.”

