Storm near Eureka (Courtesy: Lewis Blackwell) Storm near Eureka (Courtesy: Georganna Williamson)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms moved through Kansas on the Fourth of July, producing high wind, hail and heavy rain across the state.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team was busy gathering storm reports on Tuesday night.

Storm reports into the Storm Track 3 Weather Center on the Fourth of July

Galva in McPherson County – 64 mph wind gusts

3 E Emporia in Lyon County – 64 mph wind gusts

Elmdale in Chase County – 64 mph wind gusts

2 W Junction City in Geary County – tree limbs down, shingles off roofs

2 SW Salina in Saline County – 72 mph wind gusts

2 W Junction City in Geary County – quarter-sized hail

Chapman in Dickinson County – 60 mph wind gusts, tree limbs down

4 NNW Hope in Dickinson County – 63 mph wind gusts

4 SSW Abilene in Dickinson County – Tree limbs down

5 N Almena in Norton County – 70 mph wind gusts

9 SE Densmore in Graham County – 60 mph wind gusts

4 ESE Long Island in Phillips County – 68 mph wind gusts

5 WSW Norton in Norton County – 69 mph wind gusts

2 SW Lakin in Kearny County – Enclosed trailer flipped and a center pivot down

2 SW Norton in Norton County – Cabin roof blown off at location with an estimated 70+ mph gusts

1 NNW Lakin in Kearny County – 70 mph wind gusts

Lakin in Kearny County – Power outages and tree limbs down

5 WNW Selkirk in Greeley County – Quarter-sized hail

2 S Hamilton in Greenwood County – Quarter-sized hail and heavy rain

Lenora in Norton County – Half-dollar-sized hail

4 NW Seguin in Sheridan County – Ping-pong-ball-sized hail

Phillipsburg in Phillips County – Half-dollar-sized hail

Kensington in Smith County – Golf ball-sized hail

10 NNW Leoti in Wichita County – Quarter-sized hail

Rainfall totals into the Storm Track 3 Weather Center as of Wednesday