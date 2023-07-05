WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms moved through Kansas on the Fourth of July, producing high wind, hail and heavy rain across the state.
The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team was busy gathering storm reports on Tuesday night.
Storm reports into the Storm Track 3 Weather Center on the Fourth of July
- Galva in McPherson County – 64 mph wind gusts
- 3 E Emporia in Lyon County – 64 mph wind gusts
- Elmdale in Chase County – 64 mph wind gusts
- 2 W Junction City in Geary County – tree limbs down, shingles off roofs
- 2 SW Salina in Saline County – 72 mph wind gusts
- 2 W Junction City in Geary County – quarter-sized hail
- Chapman in Dickinson County – 60 mph wind gusts, tree limbs down
- 4 NNW Hope in Dickinson County – 63 mph wind gusts
- 4 SSW Abilene in Dickinson County – Tree limbs down
- 5 N Almena in Norton County – 70 mph wind gusts
- 9 SE Densmore in Graham County – 60 mph wind gusts
- 4 ESE Long Island in Phillips County – 68 mph wind gusts
- 5 WSW Norton in Norton County – 69 mph wind gusts
- 2 SW Lakin in Kearny County – Enclosed trailer flipped and a center pivot down
- 2 SW Norton in Norton County – Cabin roof blown off at location with an estimated 70+ mph gusts
- 1 NNW Lakin in Kearny County – 70 mph wind gusts
- Lakin in Kearny County – Power outages and tree limbs down
- 5 WNW Selkirk in Greeley County – Quarter-sized hail
- 2 S Hamilton in Greenwood County – Quarter-sized hail and heavy rain
- Lenora in Norton County – Half-dollar-sized hail
- 4 NW Seguin in Sheridan County – Ping-pong-ball-sized hail
- Phillipsburg in Phillips County – Half-dollar-sized hail
- Kensington in Smith County – Golf ball-sized hail
- 10 NNW Leoti in Wichita County – Quarter-sized hail
Rainfall totals into the Storm Track 3 Weather Center as of Wednesday
- 2 WSW Park City in Sedgwick County – 5.03 inches
- Goddard in Sedgwick County – 2.72 inches
- 2 W Towanda in Butler County – 4.82 inches
- 3 N Augusta in Butler County – 2.70 inches
- 2 E Wichita in Sedgwick County – 3.18 inches
- 5 NW Reading in Lyon County – 2.45 inches
- 4 S Grandview Plaza in Geary County – 2.36 inches
- 6 NNE Carlton in Dickinson County – 2.25 inches
- Council Grove in Morris County – 2.08 inches
- Garden Plain in Sedgwick County – 3.97 inches
- 3 WSW Benton in Butler County – 3.81 inches
- 3 S of Valley Center in Sedgwick County – 3.68 inches
- 3 ESE of Bel Aire in Sedgwick County – 3.36 inches
- 1 WSW of Bel Aire in Sedgwick County – 3.31 inches
- 2 N of Augusta in Butler County – 2.96 inches
- 1 W Kingman in Kingman County – 2.35 inches
- Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport in Sedgwick County – 1.96 inches