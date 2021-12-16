Kansas schools see damage from wind storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Kansas school districts are dealing with damage from Wednesday’s wind event.

Caldwell Elementary/High School (Courtesy: Henton)

Great Bend High School suffered roof damage due to the wind and classes were canceled Thursday. Gas service and heat were also disconnected.

Further north in Russell, classes were canceled due to wind damage and area wildfires. Russell recorded a 100 mph gust which knocked out power.

In Caldwell, the elementary school gymnasium roof was torn off and landed on the secondary building. Caldwell also canceled classes as a result. The district said announcements will be forthcoming.