WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several Kansas communities are cleaning up after strong winds blew through over the weekend.

Madison

Part of the roof on Madison High School peeled away. (Courtesy USD 386 Madison-Virgil)

In Greenwood County, part of the roof of Madison High School peeled back, almost like the lid of a tin can. The roof is over the school gym, and some water got on the gym floor.

USD 386 Madison-Virgil Superintendent Tammy Baird says the damage is significant, but she does not have a cost estimate yet.

Volunteers showed up on Sunday to pick up broken tree limbs. They also tried to pick up insulation that had blown from the roof, but Baird said they had to stop because more insulation kept floating down.

Baird said the rest of the district’s schools are undamaged, and they plan to start school as scheduled. However, PE classes, sports practices and games that typically take place in the high school gym will be moved to the school’s other gym.

Hillsboro

In Marion County, the Hillsboro pool is closed because of damage to two shade structures. The support structures are hanging down in high-traffic areas on the pool deck. The City of Hillsboro says the plan is to have the structure taken down by the end of Monday or sometime on Tuesday so the pool can reopen. The City of Hillsboro is posting updates on its Facebook page.

Winfield

Winfield seems to have had the worst of the damage. Cowley County has issued a disaster declaration. Any damage reports and pictures of damage can be sent to emergencymanagement@cowleycountyks.gov.

Power outages

(Courtesy City of Winfield)

As of noon Monday, about 1,000 electric customers are still without power. The City of Winfield says the utility crews are working in the hardest hit areas, including:

11th/12th between Bliss and Mound

12th/13th north of Cherry Street Park

14th/15th between Bliss and John St.

The City expects service to be restored quickly in the Poplar St. area and Lowry St. area. Crews are working on the 21st Road area Monday afternoon. But the City says crews are also in other areas of the town.

If there is damage to the electrical service connection of a home, a licensed electrician must repair it before power can be restored. The City estimates about 300 customers have that kind of damage. It is working with electricians to coordinate the work.

The City says it is also working with contractors from outside Winfield.

Debris cleanup

The City is warning residents about scammers who may head to Winfield, especially ones that pose as roofing and tree cleanup companies. The state requires roofers to be licensed, and the City requires tree crews to be licensed.

(Courtesy City of Winfield)

Public Works crews are removing debris along streets. The City says Monday is just the first pass. The City realizes people may need additional time, so it will schedule a final pass for another time.

There is a City dumpster at the Winfield Municipal Utilities Operations Center for those who may have spoiled food to dispose of.

The Winfield compost facility is open until 5 p.m. Monday. It will return to regular hours on Tuesday unless announced otherwise.

Parks and Recreation

The Winfield Aquatic Center is closed for the season. It was only going to be open one more weekend. But due to the lack of power to run the pumps and depleted chlorine levels, the City decided to close it early.

Also, Island Park and Broadway Sports Complex are closed until further announcement.

The Aquatic Center Splash Pad will be open starting Tuesday until the first week of October. Cherry Street Park Splash Pad remains open as well.

The City of Winfield is using Facebook to give updates at noon and 4 p.m. each day.