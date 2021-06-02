Kansas to offer rebate if you build a safe room

Amber Phillips stands outside the family’s safe room, located on their property in Moss, Miss., following a tornado, Monday, April 13, 2020. While the rest of their home was obliterated in a matter of seconds Sunday afternoon, Phillips, her husband Andrew and their kids, ages 2 and 6 months, survived the storm without a scratch inside the small safe room, which doubles as a closet.(Andrew Phillips via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — If the threat of tornados has not been enough to get someone to add a safe room to their home, maybe money is what they need.

The state of Kansas has started Sunflower Safe, a residential safe room program. Through the Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDEM), Kansas homeowners can get a rebate for the purchase and installation of a residential safe room.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says safe rooms can provide a high degree of protection from tornados and hurricanes.

The program will pay up to $3,500 per home or 75-percent of the safe room cost, whichever is less.

To qualify:

The safe room must be installed at a primary residence

The residence cannot be an apartment complex, duplex, or other multifamily residences

Mobile homes are eligible if you own the home and the land it is located on

Previously installed safe rooms or safe rooms in the process of being built are not eligible

Retrofitting or repairing an existing storm shelter to meet FEMA specifications does not qualify

Homes in the floodplain with flood insurance are eligible for an above-ground safe room

The safe room must be installed in Kansas

You may not build or install the safe room yourself

Eligible applicants are randomly selected as funding becomes available, and eligibility does not guarantee funding.

The deadline to apply is June 19. To learn more about Sunflower Safe, click here.