Kansas to offer rebate if you build a safe room

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — If the threat of tornados has not been enough to get someone to add a safe room to their home, maybe money is what they need.
The state of Kansas has started Sunflower Safe, a residential safe room program. Through the Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDEM), Kansas homeowners can get a rebate for the purchase and installation of a residential safe room.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency says safe rooms can provide a high degree of protection from tornados and hurricanes.
The program will pay up to $3,500 per home or 75-percent of the safe room cost, whichever is less.
To qualify:
- The safe room must be installed at a primary residence
- The residence cannot be an apartment complex, duplex, or other multifamily residences
- Mobile homes are eligible if you own the home and the land it is located on
- Previously installed safe rooms or safe rooms in the process of being built are not eligible
- Retrofitting or repairing an existing storm shelter to meet FEMA specifications does not qualify
- Homes in the floodplain with flood insurance are eligible for an above-ground safe room
- The safe room must be installed in Kansas
- You may not build or install the safe room yourself
Eligible applicants are randomly selected as funding becomes available, and eligibility does not guarantee funding.
The deadline to apply is June 19. To learn more about Sunflower Safe, click here.