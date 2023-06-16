LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — Just hours after a tornado ripped through the town of Perryton, Texas, the town of Liberal decided to help the victims.

The tornado killed three people, injured many more, and destroyed as many as 200 homes in Perryton on Thursday.

On Friday, the Liberal Police Department began collecting supplies for the survivors.

The Liberal Police Department will be taking donations to Perryton, TX tomorrow (Saturday). If you can spare some items, please bring them by the department this afternoon (Friday) until 5:30 p.m. Pull in the parking lot on the south side of the building and we will have people there to help unload your items. Liberal Police Department

The Liberal Police Department collects supplies for tornado victims in Perryton, Texas, June 16, 2023. (Courtesy Dalanie Underwood/ Liberal Police Department)

Police say residents have been bringing in water and supplies since the department posted the message on social media shortly before noon Friday.