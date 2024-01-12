WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas state troopers are ready for what the tanking temperatures will bring.

State troopers say the best thing you can do during this cold snap is just stay home, but if you absolutely must venture out, be prepared.

Make sure your car can handle the bitter temperatures, but even then, pack extra warm clothes, gloves, and blankets in case you break down.

“If you do have to take a trip, the first thing we recommend is make sure your vehicle is in really good shape. When the weather is this bad, it can amplify problems with our vehicles whether they’re bad tires, under-inflated tires, maybe you have a battery issue,” said Lieutenant Hoffman.

This weekend troopers are doing what they call Frost Patrols. Troopers will be monitoring highways to find stranded drivers so they can take them to the nearest shelter.

“We start the Frost Patrol when wind chills are expected to be at least negative 20 or more below zero the goal of the patrol is we’re just out here driving up and down the highways looking for motorists that are stopped alongside the roadway,” said Lieutenant Jason Hoffman with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

If you do need help on the highway call *47. That connects you with the KHP’s dispatch.

Frost Patrols are slated to run through Tuesday but could be extended if needed.