TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) reported that they had two snowplow-related crashes on Thursday.

One accident occurred in Saline County at 7:05 a.m. on I-70 near mile marker 259.7 or six miles east of I-70 and Ohio St. intersection in Salina. A Honda and a KDOT snowplow were both traveling west on I-70 when the Honda rear-ended the snowplow.

The driver of the Honda suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Salina Regional Hospital. The driver was wearing his seat belt during the crash. The driver of the snowplow was unharmed.

The second crash occurred on K-10 highway at the Clinton Parkway bridge in Douglas County when a car crashed into a KDOT snowplow. No injuries were reported with this incident.

KDOT took this time to remind motorists of some safety tips for driving in snowy conditions, such as:

Check road conditions before driving.

Remove snow from your vehicle’s windows, lights and signals.

Drive with extra care around snow plows.

If you are in need of assistance, stay in your vehicle.

If you must pass a snowplow, take extreme caution and beware of the snow cloud.

Do not tailgate or try to pass a snowplow.

You may see a snowplow, but they may not see you.

Keep in mind that a snowplow driver’s vision is limited.

KDOT also release the following list of items you should keep in your vehicle for emergencies:

Cellphone charger

Jumper cables

Extra winter clothes and/or blankets

Flashlights

Ice scraper

Nonperishable food

Bottled water

First aid kit

Fuses and flares

Matches and/or lighters

Additionally, you can follow kcscout.com for information on Kansas City’s metro road conditions and kandrive.org for statewide road condition updates.