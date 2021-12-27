Kentucky’s death toll from tornadoes rises to 77

People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state’s death toll from devastating tornadoes has risen by one earlier this month. He says an infant from Graves County died last week. The state’s revised death toll from the storms is now 77.

The county seat of Mayfield was hit especially hard by the storms, with hundreds of buildings destroyed. Altogether, the storms killed more than 90 people in five states.

The National Weather Service recorded at least 41 tornadoes on Dec. 10 and 11, including 16 in Tennessee and eight in Kentucky.

