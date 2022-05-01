ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Rescue and recovery efforts have now turned into clean-up efforts in Andover as hundreds of people work to pick up what’s left of their homes and businesses.

Since Saturday morning, the Kingman wrestling team, as well as some teachers and staff from Kingman, have dedicated their weekend to help out one of their own, coach Bobo Hall. Hall said this means everything to him.

“No, we get to put the hard work in to help his family,” said Collin Schreiner, a freshman wrestler at Kingman High School.

Wrestling students at Kingman High School said their coach has helped them on, and off the mat.

“He is basically just like family to us and this whole wrestling community is a whole family to us,” said Gage Squires, also a freshman wrestler at Kingman High School.

Head wrestling coach Bob Hall said even before the tornado hit his home, staff at the high school was reaching out.

“She heard about warnings in the area and she said, ‘Hey, are you guys okay?’ and I said I am looking at a tornado right now,” said coach Hall.

By daybreak on Saturday, a crew of students was helping their coach grapple with the situation.

“It is so surreal when you see it in real life, for these kids to just donate their time and become a part of it and help,” said Coach Hall.

With Coach Hall’s home still mostly intact, students have been taking time to help out others in the area.

“I went around the block and there was just all houses destroyed, like all down the street, all the houses are destroyed,” said Squires.

“They are so supportive, you know, they were like ‘Coach we got you, we are gonna help you,'” Hall said.

Coach Hall said some of the first responders have gotten to know the students, calling them “Hall’s wrestling kids” as they go around the neighborhood and help out.