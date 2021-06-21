KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman takes part in NBC attempt to set world record

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman got a chance to be in the record books Monday morning. She took part in the Rokerthon Summer Weather Relay.

NBC’s Al Roker invited dozens of meteorologists from NBC affiliates across the United States to participate.

The goal is to set a record for the most people in an online weather-reporting video relay. Roker introduced each person and then appeared to toss a beach ball to them. The meteorologist would catch the beach ball, talk about their location, weather, and then toss the beach ball off-camera, appearing to toss it back to Roker.

Teachman was along the banks of the Arkansas River, with the Keeper of the Plains statue in the background. While she was talking, online viewers got to see a beautiful drone shot of the Keeper and the river.

Teachman explained what the statue means to Wichita and why Kansas pronounces Arkansas River as “are-kan-sus” instead of “are-kan-saw.” She also discussed the type of weather visitors can expect when they come to Kansas.