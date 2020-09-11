KSN Digital Extra: Temperature trends as we head into fall

As fall approaches, so does the slow descent of temperatures. We started out September on a very warm note, but after the latest cold front could those triple digit degrees make a return again in September? The National Weather Service reports that September is almost as likely to see temperatures up to 100 as June is in Wichita. We did see a few of those triple digits early this month, but after looking at long term models, our chance is very slim.

Additionally, our most recent front that brought a very cold air mass broke records for cool temperatures. Some dropped to below freezing. On average first freeze date impacts the northwest first then makes it way south and east.