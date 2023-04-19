CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN Storm Track 3 Meteorologist Jack Maney confirmed seeing a tornado touch down just west of Strong City Wednesday night.

“Lisa, we got a tornado on the ground right now,” Maney said just before 8:40 p.m. “That is a tornado on the screen, directly on the center of the screen. You can see it with the lightning flashes. That is, if that is not a tornado, I would bet my lunch on it right there, just to the west of Strong City. This thing has wrapped back, and it looks like that is a tornado on the ground right now near Strong City.”

Previously, another funnel was captured in the area:

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has confirmed damage across the area, including powerlines down “all over.”

The CCSO also says a semi has overturned on U.S. Route 50 at mile marker 320 near Elmdale.

“We now have multiple semi-truck crashes in Sherman and Thomas Counties due to the wind and blowing dust,” Trooper Tod tweeted at 9:45 p.m. “Stay home, don’t drive!”

“The wind is picking up out west. LT Kahle sent this picture from Sherman County depicting the hazardous traveling conditions due to blowing dust. Please find a safe place to pull over for the night if you’re in this area and wait this storm out! ” @TropperTodKHP

According to the CCSO, a car was even picked up by the tornado, and upon landing, all the windows broke. The CCSO says this happened on Old Highway 50 in Strong City.

Accoring to PowerOutage.us, as of 10:03 p.m., 46% of Chace County is without power.

KSN will provide more information on the tornado as it becomes available. Go to ksn.com/weather for the latest.