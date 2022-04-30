WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN Meteorologist Ronelle Williams rode out the Andover tornado in his apartment which was impacted Friday.

Ronelle sent the station a text to KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman saying, “I got hit. I got hit.”

After the storm hit, Ronelle captured video of the tornado as it headed north.

“I mentioned you go outside and see debris all over the place. You don’t know exactly what happened. You see the classic coned structure on the tornado.”

Sharing this late due to barely having service and being without power. I am okay. I know there are many others that are in far worse shape right now. @NWSWichita @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 #AndoverTornado #kswx #AndoverKS #Andover pic.twitter.com/u3xeIvtsjq — Ronelle Williams (@rnllwilliamswx) April 30, 2022

Ronelle added that his place wasn’t heavily damaged, and he was able to stay inside and sleep. However, he described the destruction nearby.

“Even though I was impacted definitely not to the degree of what is around us. What we are looking at,” Ronelle said. “First and foremost, I was able to sleep in my bed last night, which I know a lot of people out here weren’t able to do. So that is a blessing alone that you kinda realize.”