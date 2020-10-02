KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: 2020 Kansas precipitation update

As we start the last quarter of the year, it’s a good time to pause and take a look at how we’re doing in regards to precipitation during 2020. Because we’re taking the entire year into account, the numbers (amounts) below include rain, snow, and everything in between.



It’s no secret that it’s been dry lately and most of us are sitting below average through the start of October. Wichita and Salina are nearly 4″ below average for this time of year. Goodland has quite the setback too and is around a couple of inches below the norm. Dodge City is in okay shape and close to average for this time of year but these deficits will keep growing every day that goes by without any rain.



Fast forward to the end of the year and looking at yearly averages, Wichita is typically around 32.64″. Goodland typically sees much less with a yearly average of 19.66″. Even though Goodland’s deficit between precipitation now and the average at the end of the year is around 4″, there’s still time to make that gap smaller. However, Wichita’s gap is much bigger. Time is on our side but this is still something to watch through the rest of the year and as we head into 2021.



A quick look at why we’ve been so dry lately has a lot to do with a ridge of high pressure to our west. This has been blocking the trajectory of moisture associated with fronts and disturbances and carrying showers to our east. It may take through the middle of October for this ridge to break down so we can get rain chances that are higher than 10%-20%.