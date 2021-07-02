KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: A look at Fourth of July extremes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Weather worries this July 4th will be at a minimum. High temperatures will be near 90° which is toasty compared to what we have recently experienced. This is close to average compared to what we could see for the holiday.

If you happen to be a fan of the heat on the Fourth of July, you will have to go back to 1980. Dodge City, Wichita, and Salina all broke record highs by easily cracking the triple digits. Goodland also has a record high in the triple digits but that was set in 1964.

For those of you who prefer a more mild Fourth of July, take a look at some temperatures to envy: Wichita’s coolest high of 72° still stands after more than a century. A cool year for the 4th in Salina and Goodland was in 1967. Salina had a high of 68° and Goodland only got up to 65°. It was likely a bit chilly for a good portion of the day.

Recent rains may have put many of us in the running for the wettest Fourth of July. Rainfall amounts of 1″ to 3″ have been a common sight lately and this is where current records stand. Wichita’s wettest July 4th was in 1958. More than two and a half inches of rain fell. A soggy holiday to say the least! Salina picked up 2.35″ in 1993 and Goodland recorded 0.99″ in 1987.

-Meteorologist Ronelle Williams