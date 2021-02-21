KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: A look back at February’s historic Arctic blast

As Arctic air broke loose from Canada and filtered in to the United States it made for a long and cold stretch of days here in the Sunflower State. Records were tied and shattered in many locations across our area. In total, there were at least 22 records either broken or tied across our four zones here in Kansas. These records were either coldest daytime high temperatures or low temperatures.

Valentine’s Day was also the coldest on record here in Wichita. The previous coldest daytime high temperature set on this day was 10° back in 1936, but we shattered that record this year. Our daytime high temperature was only 4° according to the Wichita National Weather Service.

Beyond Valentine’s Day, several record low temperatures were broken. Anywhere from -14° to -24° temperatures were recorded as the coldest air of this event settled into the region.

Many locations stayed below 32° for 12 consecutive days, which put Wichita in the running for one of the longest stretches in recent history. Thankfully nowhere near the longest stretch on record of 24 days.

Temperatures have been so cold that here in Wichita, we are sitting about 17° below normal for the month overall. Warmer days are ahead. As an active weather pattern remains in place across the country, temperatures are expected to remain closer to average for this time of the year as we wrap up the month of February, if not just a little below average.

–Meteorologist Erika Paige