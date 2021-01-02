KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: A look back at total rainfall in 2020

Since 2020 is officially over, here is a look at how last year’s rainfall totals measure up to the average. Rainfall totals met or exceeded the average amount for many in the state. Some exceptions are those near the Kansas/Colorado state line and several counties near the Flint Hills.

Those that did not reach the average yearly rainfall totals were about 2- 6 inches short out west and 5+ inches away from normal in the Flint Hills. Wichita had a 1.5″ deficit for yearly rainfall totals.

The snow that we got yesterday will kick 2021 off with a good amount of moisture for our southcentral counties. The rest of the state stayed dry. Later this week another chance for moisture will bring rain and snow showers out west, but better chances for widespread showers in the east.