KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: A significant summer stretch

Even though we’re dealing with an unseasonable chill now and we haven’t officially started fall yet, this summer brought some above normal warmth to the Sunflower State. Mainly when it comes to days where highs reached 90 degrees or higher. Across all of our zones there were more 90+ degree days between June of this year and now (through September 9th, 2020) than the average for that time frame. Garden City was only 10 days above average while Goodland had 19 more 90+ degree days than the average.

The month that was most significant was June. The area usually sees around 8 to 11 days of 90+ degree highs. But there were around 21 to 25 days recorded for each location listed. Check out the numbers below. Both Wichita and Goodland, despite being on complete opposite ends of our area, had a significant difference between 90+ degree days recorded in June and the monthly average.

There will be some warming into the third week of September. But as we get closer to the fall equinox and beyond the sun’s rays won’t be as intense as they shift southward and a steamy stretch of temperatures will become less and less likely.

