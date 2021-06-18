KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Allergy sufferers and the long summer ahead

Since we have not seen much rain lately, there has not been many opportunities for pollen to get filtered out of the air. Not only do we have to endure dry and hot days, but allergy sufferers are also having to deal with rampant pollen.

If you have been suffering from allergies lately, it is likely due to grass pollen. Levels are high and will stay that way over the next few days. Tree pollen and pollen from weeds are low mainly because of the time of year. These levels are determined by the quantity of pollen grains in the air.

For those of you currently suffering from grass pollen, there will not be much relief anytime soon. With the exception of cloudy and wet days, grass pollen levels will likely be high through the summer. Once we get into the fall, grass pollen levels will finally start to trend lower but pollen from weeds will be on the rise.

-Meteorologist Ronelle Williams