KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: An astronomical treat

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We were given an astronomical treat Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Mother Nature briefly cooperated and allowed many of us to see our second supermoon of the year, the Super Flower Moon.

Supermoons track closer to the earth than the average full moon. This makes them appear 7% to 14% larger and up to 30% brighter.

A bonus to the second supermoon of the year was that there was also a lunar eclipse. This happens when the earth’s shadow blocks the sun’s light from shining on the moon. Check out the progression of the images below as the earth’s shadow gradually moves over the moon.

Lunar eclipses are also known to give the moon a reddish color, especially during totality. This is where the phrase “blood moon” comes from. This is also why the last few images of the moon have a reddish hue to them. Unfortunately, clouds blocked our view of totality and the moon fell below the horizon shortly after, but this was still a remarkable event. If you missed it, you can catch the next supermoon (Strawberry Supermoon) on the night of June 24th.

-Meteorologist Ronelle Williams