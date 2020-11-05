KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: An update on our shorter days and earlier sunsets

Our days have already been getting shorter but now that Daylight Saving Time has ended they’ll really seem that way. However, at least we’ll be able to see the sun come up earlier. Before Daylight Saving Time ended on Halloween our sunrise was at 7:54am. Once we went back one hour our sunrise was at 6:55am. A little less than a month from now at the start of December our sunrise will jump another half hour to 7:26am.

Sunset was at 6:31pm on Halloween and the hour we lost was probably most noticeable the evening of November 1st when the sun went down at 5:30pm. By December 1st we’ll shave another 20 minutes off of that.

We’ll lose even more daylight between now and December 1st. Right now we’re at about 10 hours and 25 minutes. But at the start of December we’ll only have 9 hours and 44 minutes of daylight. For those of you that don’t like this time of year there is something that you’ll be able to look forward to. After the first day of winter (December 21), our days will start to get longer.