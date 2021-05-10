KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: April rainfall wrap up and where we stand now

April was a drier than normal month for most of us. Looking at Wichita, Salina, Dodge City, and Goodland gives an idea of what happened across the area. Precipitation deficits between these four cities ranged from nearly half an inch to more than 1.5″. Despite Salina picking up 2.61″, this still fell short of the monthly average of 3.05″. The other three cities picked up much less.

The first few days of May (data through May 5) has also been lackluster when it comes to precipitation for many locations, but not all. A general uptick in stormy activity has helped Dodge City pick up nearly 1.5″ of rain over a span of just a few days.

Two corners of the area, Wichita and Goodland, are not in too bad of shape when we take into account where we are at for the year. Both cities are above average between the start of the year and now. Goodland is more than two inches above average.

Despite a decent standing between January and the start of May, more moisture is needed. The latest drought monitor shows some improving conditions to the northwest but also abnormally dry conditions stretching into South Central and Southeast Kansas.

A stormy stretch from the end of the work week through the middle of next week will provide multiple opportunities for rainfall. Severe weather is possible and we will be tracking it into the weekend.

-Meteorologist Ronelle Williams