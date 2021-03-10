KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Breaking down fire weather concerns

The recent Fire Weather Watches and Warnings that have been issued in our area are due to a combination of factors. Warm temperatures, strong winds, and dry conditions. Fires can easily start from a spark when it is dry. It is the wind that usually ramps up the threat.

Higher wind speeds can carry sparks downwind of fires. The wind also pushes flames forward and closer to dry vegetation, or fuel for a fire. This increases the rate at which fires spread and their intensity.

According to the National Weather Service, wildfires are most often started by lightning or humans.

Please remember to always dispose of cigarettes properly. A cigarette tossed out of a window can easily turn into multiple fire agencies called for a wildfire. Keep your vehicles off of dry grass as they could backfire. A flammable leaking chemical could make matters worse if a fire starts. If you are able to, avoid using power equipment that creates sparks.

When the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team and government officials advise you to avoid any outdoor burning, listen and know that it is for our safety.

— Meteorologist Ronelle Williams