KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Colorado wildfire smoke impacts on Kansans

Several disturbances have kept the weather semi-active this week. This is a different story in Colorado where the warm, dry, and windy conditions have increased the fire danger and several large fires have caused damage in Colorado. In addition to the damage, a lot of smoke has been released from the fires which has some impact on Kansans.

The first impact due to the smoke is an enhanced reddish orange sunset. While during the day, there may be more of a haze in the air, especially out west, in the evening the sunsets could change colors. This can be explained through the wavelengths on the visible spectrum.

The blues are the shorter wavelengths which is more of something that we would see during a calm day.

But during the evening, those wavelengths are elongated, creating more of a reddish orange for our eyes. This feature is enhanced when there are other particles in the air that will scatter the light even more, like smoke off to the west.

The second impact from smoke is on those with respiratory issues. The heat, humidity, and seasonal allergies already brings a series of respiratory problems, but adding the smoke on top of that could increase some of those problems. However based on the smoke map the majority of the smoke will remain in Colorado.