KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Days of rainfall brought improvements to Drought Monitor

Due to a lack of decent rainfall in parts of the state, many Kansans have gone months sitting under some type of drought. In fact, you have to go back to the week of July 23, 2019, for the last time when there was no drought nor abnormally dry conditions anywhere in the Sunflower State! By the week of August 13, 2019, drought conditions started to pop up across southwestern Kansas and took hold through all of 2020 out west. Because of this, Extreme Drought conditions have spread across far western Kansas into southwestern Nebraska, but recent rainfall has made significant improvements.

For comparison, the below picture was a snapshot of the Drought Monitor released on March 9, 2021.

Fast forward to the current Drought Monitor, Extreme Drought conditions have almost been completely erased from view thanks to several storm systems that brought multiple rounds of heavier rainfall to the region.

Within one week’s time, some locations were able to pick up between 1″ and 3″ of rainfall with isolated totals exceeding 4″ of rain.

This allowed us to tip the scales not only in terms of the Drought Monitor but also where we sit compared to average as we enter into the second half of March. Many locations are coming in well above average for this point in the month.

The active weather pattern continues through this week. Expect more rounds of rain to return to the region with totals exceeding 1″ for many with just this first storm system Sunday night through Tuesday. This pattern will keep more chances for rain in view through the end of March.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige