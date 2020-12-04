KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: December snowfall averages

With the exception of the few areas that received half a foot of snow or more, our latest winter storm brought some areas close to what they see on average during the entire month of December. For example, Dodge City averages 4.1″ during the month of December. Wednesday-Thursday snow in Dodge City totaled 3.5″!

Sedgwick county is right on the line of 2-4″ and 4-6″ because Wichita averages 4.2″ of snow during the month of December. The contours that have been drawn on the map below were created using area snowfall averages. While there are always outliers, the bulk of the values fall in those bubbles.

How many days do we see snow during the month of December? Well, at least .10″ of new snowfall. Much of Western Kansas sees the most days at 2.9 to 3.5 days, but Wichita isn’t too far behind at 2.8 days.

Points closer to the middle of the area don’t see as many days of new snowfall. Great Bend is only at 1.8 days for December. There’s also a correlation with the map above. You can see that the middle of the area sees generally less snow than points south, north, and west.