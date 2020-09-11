KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Early September brings record cold to Kansas for several days

Earlier this week, we were blasted with a serious chill. Cold enough that many records were broken throughout Kansas day after day. Overnight lows crashed, even breaking a record that dates back to the 1890s in Wichita!

Thanks to persistent cloudy skies, a northerly wind and a few rounds of rain, afternoon maximum high temperatures were also challenged in the record books this week.

We are now approaching the end of this chilly stretch. While we did have new records this afternoon when it comes the coolest maximum high temperature, the pendulum has now begun to swing warmer.

We will continue the climb Friday and ramp it up over the weekend. This weekend, high temperatures will be closer to seasonable norms.

If you are a fall fanatic, you will need to hold on because summer lovers are going to see this warmer shift build into next week.

Looking at the next 8 to 14 days, cooler conditions will set up just to our east as warmer winds take over through a good chunk of our remaining September days. While we will be tested by a few cold fronts in the coming weeks, the chill set to arrive with those frontal passages pales in comparison to the cold we battled this week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman