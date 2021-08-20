KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Escaping the historically hottest time of the year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As we head into the latter portion of summer, we can kiss the historically hottest time of the year goodbye. It can still be hot, but historically the average daily high temperature in Wichita begins to decrease from 93 degrees starting August 6. The decrease is slow and steady. Average highs in the upper 80s show up by the end of August and the start of September.

As we gear up for fall, the northern hemisphere continues to tilt away from the sun. This is what brings us into the fall and winter seasons. The temperature trend for September has a much more dramatic drop than we typically see in June, July and August. Wichita’s average daily high begins at 88 degrees on September 1 and falls to 78 degrees by September 30.

Living in the mid-latitudes, the historical average is a general temperature guide. Major pattern swings tend to vary our actual temperatures, but at times, we can enjoy “near average” conditions. For instance, our latest temperature outlook for the end of August is favoring slightly above average temperatures. So instead of a high of 88°, we could sit in the lower 90s.

On top of daily average highs, our amount of daylight quickly falls off as summer comes to an end as well. The summer solstice (June 20, 2021) is the “longest day of the year” in the northern hemisphere, meaning we see the most amount of daylight.

In Wichita, sunrise was at 6:07 a.m., and the sunset was at 8:54 p.m. for this year’s summer solstice. That gave us 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight. Fast forward to August 1, we were already down 43 minutes of daylight with a sunrise time of 6:33 a.m. and a sunset at 8:37 p.m. This trend continues to 12 hours and 56 minutes of daylight on September 1. We will have 11 hours and 47 minutes of daylight on October 1. Daylight will decrease until the winter solstice in December.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears