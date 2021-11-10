KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Explanation why different weather apps give different forecasts

Earlier this week while I was visiting my dentist, he asked me why the weather app he was using on the go “never seems right.” To preface, he was not using our free KSN Storm Track 3 weather app. After our conversation, he said he would download ours.

Last week, a Facebook friend mentioned a similar sentiment.

Why is it that each weather app tells a different tale? Meteorology is not an exact science but has made incredible strides with more accurate weather guidance and forecasting tools over the last several decades. However, if you were to take 100 meteorologists and give them the same data, you would get 100 different forecasts. Our instinct and personal experiences greatly play into the creation of our own personal forecast.

As for a weather app, you need to look at where the data is coming from. There are apps out there that are generated by a computer using complicated formulas and different ways of extracting and displaying the data. Then there are apps, like the KSN Storm Track 3 weather app, that are derived from human intervention, or a meteorologist, taking time to forecast and personally enter the information.

The next time you look at a weather app or series of weather apps on your phone, keep this in mind and download from a source you can trust like ours available at ksn.com/mobile/ for your chosen operating platform.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman