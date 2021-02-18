KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Factors in melting snowpack

It’s going to take a little longer for all of the snow that we received recently to melt. While this is a normal process, it would be much faster if it was not for the unprecedented cold impacting not only the Sunflower State but much of the country. Under normal circumstances after a Kansas snow event, it usually only takes a day or two to melt. We have had more clouds lately which hasn’t allowed much sunlight to eat away at the snow. There are some factors that we look into that will help us see our lawns and gardens again.

Once it gets warmer, above 32 degrees, we will not have as much trouble melting the snow. A good rule of thumb is the warmer the air, the faster the melting. Any sun helps even though we have not seen much over the last couple of weeks. It still helps because the sun will melt snow even it is below freezing outside or below 32 degrees.

Right now, the sun is at a lower point or angle this time of year since it is winter. During peak heating hours, if the sun were higher in the sky, then melting would be more efficient.

Believe it or not, the wind also helps melt snow, especially if they are mild winds out of the south. The air on top of and surrounding the snow gets replaced once the air blows over it. The new air above the snow is warmer and helps eat away at the snowpack. While melting is a cooling process, a constant wind will keep replacing cooler air on top of the snow with warmer air.

All of these factors combined should help melt most of our snow by the time we get to the end of the weekend and early next week.

–Meteorologist Ronelle Williams