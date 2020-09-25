KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Fall Foliage Peak Times Approaching

Fall is official! It strolled into town Tuesday, September 22, at 8:31 AM. While warmer temperatures keep flirting with our region, it will soon turn colder and sweater weather will be upon us. Warm days and cool nights will help to bring about a changing of the leaves.

The colors are popping in Colorado! Photo courtesy, Karen Hager

A closer view of the changing leaves in Colorado. Photo courtesy, Karen Hager

Kansas is still many weeks away from reaching the peak of our fall foliage. We begin to see eastern and western areas peak first in late October. The rest of the state has to wait until early November.

In addition to the warm days and cool nights, added moisture will also help to bring out those vivid colors in the weeks ahead. Unless we start to see a pattern change, this is one key ingredient we may miss out on this season but overall should still be a decent viewing this year.

Where do you like to travel to see the fall foliage around Kansas? Share your favorite spots with us and any pictures you have taken while there through our Connect 3 Now tab at ksn.com.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman