KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Fall lawn care

Now that we’re officially into fall, it’s not too early to start thinking about getting your lawn and garden ready for the cold season. First off, you still need to be watering your lawn in the fall. This will help it recover from the hot summer months and give it strength during winter.



Fertilize! Doing this in the fall provides nutrients and energy that grass roots can store during the winter. This gives the grass a strong initial growth spurt in the spring. And since you’ll already be watering, the water will help the fertilizer to soak and dissolve into the ground where it’s needed.



Cut your grass short too, down to 1.5 or 2″. Depending on how much snow we get over the winter, the snow will weigh on taller grass and it can smother new grass once spring arrives.

If you want to go the extra mile, you can invest in renting or buying some equipment.

So you don’t have to rake up leaves, a mulching mower will shred leaves into small pieces. You can leave them in the grass and they’ll act as fertilizer when they decompose.

And an aerator will make holes in the ground by removing plugs of soil. Aerating allows water, air, and nutrients to flow better through the soil. It’ll allow your lawn to breathe. It’s recommended to do this at least once a year, especially in the fall.