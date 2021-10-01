KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Fall tasks to do before the cold settles into Kansas

Even though many of our lawns will get a good drink of rain into the weekend, we cannot rely on nature alone to make sure our lawns are in decent shape before the cold season arrives. The fall season is prime time for you to prepare your lawn for the next growing season. While that is a long way away, what you do now will greatly determine whether you have lush, green grass or a dead lawn.

Until the first hard frost of the season, grass will keep growing, so you need to keep mowing. The longer the blades, the more vulnerable your grass is to fungus. You need to keep watering your grass, too. Despite more rain, dew, and less evaporation this time of year – this may not be enough for your lawn to stay hydrated. You will want to disconnect sprinklers and irrigation systems no later than the end of October.

Aerating your lawn may take more effort but doing so ensures that enough water, air, and nutrients will reach the roots. You still want to provide some nutrients for your lawn by fertilizing. Fall is the best time to do this. Your lawn will be able to hold onto those nutrients until spring.

Something as simple as leaves can wreak havoc on your lawn and should not be allowed to settle. If you do not feel like raking, then you can always go over the leaves with your lawn mower and mulch them. Once the leaves are all chopped and chewed, the bits will act as fertilizer. If you choose to not do anything about the leaves that collect in your yard, the grass will suffocate due to leaves blocking out the sunlight. Leaves will also trap moisture which will eventually kill the turf underneath.

You will also likely see or hear about more people working on their boats. Fall maintenance is strongly encouraged to prevent damage to the boat and its engine during the cold season. Boaters want to do this early in the fall because an unexpected hard freeze or short cold snap can cause damage to multiple areas of the boat.

Draining all of the water from the engine, changing the motor oil/fuel filters and cleaning the hull helps with aging. You will need to either empty the fuel tank or top it off.. If moisture gets into the fuel tank, it can cause problems down the line. When all of this is done and you cover it up, make sure that cover is vented for good airflow. This helps prevent mold and mildew buildup.

-Meteorologist Ronelle Williams