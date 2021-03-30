KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Fire detection methods

This week started out on a warm and windy note. The main focus for meteorologists across the Plains was the fire danger as a strong system swept through. Widespread fire weather warnings were issued yesterday ahead of the cold front. Several have still been in effect behind the boundary today.

Many asked why fire conditions were elevated when it recently rained and rainfall is above average this month. Fire danger is based on more than the water that is currently on the ground. It is determined by many factors, but the main are humidity and wind speed. Wind speed is important because it contributes to drying out the ground and vegetation. When fires do spark, the wind will carry the fire quickly and containing it difficult.

Yesterday humidity was around 25% and lower with wind speeds sustained from the south above 30 mph with even stronger gusts. Today the humidity is similar, but wind speeds have dropped. Gusts are topping out near 30 MPH. Therefore, Fire Weather Warnings were warranted despite soil moisture.

Once a fire forms, how do officials know about it? There are a variety of ways to report a fire. The first is a call from a bystander to 9-1-1. Dispatchers will then know to send someone to contain the fire. Another way to detect a fire is through the smoke plume on radar. Similar to detecting a low hanging cloud, radars around the country can detect and confirm reported fires. Here are a few clips from the radar yesterday and the fires that we detected in the area.

Another way to detect a smoke plume is through Infrared Satellite. A fire from today in eastern Kansas shows up as a dark mark on the map. That mark is circled in white below.

–Meteorologist Taylor Cox