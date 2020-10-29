KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Flood watch in effect, Flood warning for Slate Creek

Heavy rain could bring flooding to portions of our viewing area through Thursday. Flood Alerts are in effect for southcentral and southeastern Kansas. Slate Creek in Sumner and Cowley counties is under a Flood Warning as waters will rise above flood stage Thursday.

Slate Creek’s flood stage is 19 feet and the river is expected to crest at 21.5 feet by Thursday evening. Major flood stage is 23.5 feet and we are expected to remain below that. Be cautious because as the water runs over its banks, the Kansas Turnpike begins to flood in the vicinity of the creek. Road closures could be possible near this section of the Turnpike.

Some historic crests have included early last May where the river rose to just over 26 feet. The creek also approached 26 feet back in the summer of 1975.

Locations south of I-70 stand the best shot for rain into the overnight. Some of this rain will be heavy and thunder is also possible. We are seeing an uptick in intensity. This will last into tonight.

An inch to 3″ of rain looks solid for southern Kansas. Locally higher amounts are possible. The highest rainfall totals through Thursday morning will be near and south of Highway 54, including southcentral and southeastern Kansas.

Rain will depart by Thursday afternoon.

As we always say, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” If you come across any flooded areas, find a different route. It only takes 2 feet of water to move your car and 6″ of water to knock you off your feet!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and Meteorologist T.J. Springer