KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Friday’s severe storm risk with a strong cold front coming

A strong cold front is just to our north. Storms have already begun to develop in eastern Nebraska this afternoon. We are also starting to see signs of development in northern Kansas. As we get into the evening, we will see an uptick in storms across northern and western Kansas.

Damaging winds and large hail are possible with heavy rainfall. Expect frequent lightning as these storms cluster together into a complex of heavy rain and thunder overnight. This complex will shift into our southern communities as the night progresses.

Once we are on the northern side of this front, we will have milder temperatures and less humidity around this weekend. We will take a look at these temperatures and additional chances for storms on KSN News 3 tonight at 5, 6 and 10.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman