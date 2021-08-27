KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: High heat can cause travel concerns

It is still summertime and Labor Day Weekend is approaching. Even though there are fewer people hitting the highway due to kids being back in school, we need to be mindful of how recent excessive heat can impact our roads.

A sunny, 90° day can heat the pavement to 150°. When we have a prolonged stretch of excessive heat, it can make roads crack and buckle. If you drive at a considerable speed and encounter a buckled road, your car can go airborne a few feet, making an accident more likely. Once a road cracks, water can get in and cause eroding. This eventually leads to potholes.

Believe it or not, hot asphalt can lead to reduced air quality. Asphalt not only softens during prolonged hot, sunny weather but also releases harmful pollutants into the air.

As temperatures rise, so does the air pressure in our tires. It is important to make sure our tires are not over-inflated because blowouts are more likely during the summertime and during extended heatwaves. If your tires do not give out, there will still likely be more wear and tear that will quickly decrease the tires’ lifespan. Over-inflated tires can also lose traction more easily.

In order to help prevent a tire blowout, try avoiding travel at highway speeds, frequent cornering, and hard braking.

-Meteorologist Ronelle Williams