KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Hot, dry weather helps harvest, pattern shift into the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — We have faced a few heat waves over the last couple of weeks. This heat has helped farmers tackle the wheat harvest that is currently underway. The leading edge is now well north of Wichita.

KSN’S John Jenkinson says the yields and quality are all over the board.

Several of you have sent us pictures of the harvest happening in your neck of the woods day and night.

Moisture will be added to many fields as a system moves across Kansas over the coming days which will put the harvest on hold.

The heaviest rainfall through Sunday is expected across northern Kansas, areas to the east and a small sliver of southcentral into southeastern Kansas along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. Severe weather is also a possibility with any round of storms we experience from Wednesday night through the weekend.

We would love to see your pictures of the harvest in motion. You can send them to the Storm Track 3 weather team at ksn.com/connect3now.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman