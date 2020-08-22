KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Hotter and drier end to August as two tropical systems near Gulf Coast

The latest drought monitor has been updated for our region. It tells the tale we have faced for the last several weeks. Conditions are dry around the Wichita area, through south central and southeastern Kansas. Areas of western Kansas have continued to be the driest ever since last winter. We have not been able to catch up even with our above average rainfall amounts for July to only turn drier in August.

While we have seen some rain out west over the last 24 to 48 hours, it is still not enough. Over the next week, our pattern is going to change. We will have one of the quietest weeks of summer. Sunshine will be a dominate feature along with raising temperatures. Rain chances look low over the weekend. While a spotty shower or storm could develop, most will be dry.

A huge area of high pressure to our west is inching in our direction. This is why our temperatures will rise day after day through the weekend and into next week. The 90s will be a common sight and some parts of southwestern Kansas may briefly touch the triple digits. This area of high pressure to our west will take our active weather pattern and put it on hold. I do not see any changes to this hot and dry pattern until the very end of August.

While we are heating up, folks along the Gulf Coast are keeping an eye on not one, but two tropical systems. They could both become hurricanes as they make landfall next week. Weather models indicate that what does come ashore will avoid our area, so we won’t be able to partake in any of this tropical moisture that could help our drought.

Position of Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression 14 at 4 PM Friday

Projected landfall next week of both tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico

Next weekend looks more promising for storm development as a series of disturbances will ramp up through our area. However, none of this will be enough to eliminate the ongoing drought in parts of the Sunflower State.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman