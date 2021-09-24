KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: How our bodies respond to the switch from summer to fall

Now that we have officially made the switch from summer to fall, the amount of crisp mornings and fall foliage will only accelerate. There are also changes that our bodies can sense that are important. Whenever we shift seasons, it is a shock to our system. This causes a response especially during fall when we lose daylight.

The most common response to the fall change is drier skin. This is mainly due to a gradual drop in temperature and humidity. As we get closer to winter, the air dries out which ultimately dries out our skin.

Our skin begins to work harder to stay hydrated. As we get deeper into fall, some of us may switch to a stronger, thicker moisturizer for our skin. Most of us will likely start to use lip balm more often.

Between late summer and early fall, our bodies increase fat production to prepare for the winter. We also sleep more during the fall. We tend to sleep up to 3 hours more a night during the month of October – the most we sleep during a year. As the air starts to turn crisp, this causes sleepiness during the day despite the extra sleep.

Between not being as active due to more sleep and grogginess, you may want to adjust your diet and exercise regimen. Bottom line, take care of yourself. After all, we are still in a pandemic and it is important to not only keep yourself safe but to be aware of bodily changes due to changes in our weather.

-Meteorologist Ronelle Williams