KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: How to help alleviate dry and drought conditions

It’s no secret that conditions have been pretty dry over the last few months. Abnormally dry and drought conditions have seen some improvement thanks to a wintry and wet system back in October, but moisture is still needed. Whenever we get into extended periods of time where there’s very little to no precipitation, there are things that each and every one of us can do to help not worsen dry conditions further. It’s all about saving water in these situations.

Lending a helping hand in saving water can take little effort. Shutting off the water while brushing your teeth can help. As well as only washing full loads of laundry and taking shorter showers. Some options that may take more effort are fixing leaky faucets/pipes and installing low flow showerheads.

If 2021 starts on a dry note as we thaw out from the cold season, here are a few things we can do once spring arrives. Water your lawn less frequently (only early morning and late evening), fix leaky sprinklers (also adjust so water is only hitting your lawn), and put mulch around trees to reduce evaporation.

We’re all in this together and even the smallest effort to save water and cut down on the use can help.