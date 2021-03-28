KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: How weather impacts baseball

Spring is here which means many are getting excited about the return of baseball season if it has not already begun for you. Weather can have a much bigger impact on the sport than just sunshine and rain, and it may be in ways you do not expect.

Elevation, air pressure, wind, temperature and humidity are all things that will factor into a baseball’s performance during a game. What all of these things have in common is the effect of friction which acts to slow down the speed at which your baseball will travel. However, temperature and humidity may be two things on the list that you would not expect to have an impact on the sport as it relates to air density.

Let us look at temperature. To understand this we have to go down the the molecular level, literally! The air temperature is a function of how much friction, or heat, is being generated as tiny air molecules collide with one another. The collisions cause the friction and the faster they move, the warmer the air becomes. As the air heats up, the column of air will start to expand. This will create more space between the air molecules resulting in a lower air density in that column of air. Low air density is important because that will create less friction against the baseball as it flies through the sky.

Humidity and water vapor molecules will also have a similar impact. While it may not feel like it, an increase in humidity leaves the atmosphere less dense. This is due to water vapor molecules of one oxygen and two hydrogen atoms weighing less than two oxygen or two nitrogen atoms, which are commonly found in Earth’s atmosphere. This will also act to create more space between air molecules leading to lower density in the atmosphere.

Colder days that feature drier air will both lead to a more densely packed atmosphere which in turn will add more friction to the baseball causing it to travel a shorter distance or not as fast with all other factors such as elevation, air pressure, and wind speeds being equal.

Not all games can feature optimal weather conditions. Lightning can become a concern for player and spectator safety if it is in the area. Rainfall can also compromise field conditions putting player safety in jeopardy. Pitchers have to adjust to throwing a heavier baseball due to it absorbing water and batters have to exert more force to hit the ball to a comparable distance. As a result, games may get canceled due to inclement weather for safety reasons.

The best weather combination will be a day that features a high pressure system in place giving us a lot of sunshine, warmer temperatures, and a bit more humidity on hand as well as winds working in your favor!

–Meteorologist Erika Paige