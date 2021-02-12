KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Impactful accumulating snow this weekend, what you need to know

We have a winter storm coming in later this weekend that will be impactful for our viewing area in many regards. Travel is expected to deteriorate and not advised Saturday night through Sunday and into portions of Monday due to the combination of snow and dangerously cold temperatures.

Key Takeaways:

Snow begins Saturday night in western Kansas. Snow tracks east through Saturday night and arrives in Wichita before daybreak Sunday. Snow continues through much of Sunday, but tapers off shortly after midnight, which is earlier than previously forecasted. Heaviest accumulation will be in western Kansas and southern Kansas into Oklahoma. Pinpointing areas along and south of Highway 400 to see anywhere from 4″ to 8″ with locally higher amounts. North of Highway 400 in central and eastern Kansas will receive 2″ to 4″ of snow with less to the northeast near the Kansas City Metro where 1″ to 2″ is expected. Sedgwick County will be divided. The northern half of the county will see less than the southern half during this snow event. Winds will be sustained at 10-25 MPH with gusts to 35 MPH. The light nature of this snow will be quite fluffy, causing easy blowing and drifting along with reduced visibility. If your car breaks down in the snow and frigid cold, know that frostbite is a real concern along with hypothermia as wind chills will be -15 to -30. Travel is certainly not recommended during this event.

Further changes to the evolution of this storm, such as the storm’s track and drier air that could infiltrate from the northeast may alter this snowfall potential as the system gets closer to our region. Be sure to catch us on-air and online at ksn.com for frequent weather updates as we will be here for you as this winter storm travels through the region.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman