KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Increasing fire danger, long wait for rain

The ingredients are in place: dry, breezy and unseasonably warm. We sure could use a drink of rain right now about. The latest Drought Monitor shows dry conditions highlighted in yellow impacting much more of the state. The driest areas are still closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line and into the northwest corner of the KSN viewing area.

Today relative humidity levels out west have ranged from the teens to the 20s. This is not going to change this week even with a series of fronts set to move through. Those “wind shifts” will effectively shift our winds from the south to the north, briefly. These will come through dry during the workweek with virtually no impact to our temperatures.

Today we started to see the warmth return. Forget about fall this week as the pendulum is taking a turn to the summer side of things. Highs will favor the 80s for the majority of the state, but a few 90s will be felt out west.

Fire Weather Warnings are in effect through Monday evening for areas to the northwest. My suspicion is that these will be persistent especially in this part of the state through the workweek and potentially next week. We will not see a chance for rain return until the end of next weekend and into the beginning of the following workweek! That is a long time. Weather models could change and we could get robbed from this moisture. With warming temps and breezes staying elevated as each of these fronts moves through this week, it will only enhance our grassland fire threat.

For the next week or two, temperatures will trend above average for not only us here in the middle of the country, but also about two-thirds of the nation!

Rainfall chances after early next week look few and far between. Our pattern aloft favors no open tap from the Gulf of Mexico, which will limit any opportunities for substantial rain with any cold front that tries to cross our path.

Please continue to do your part and “not be the spark” that starts any grassfires.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman